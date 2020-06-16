Margaret Irene Knapp
Shelby - Margaret I. "Peggy" Knapp, age 92, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at Ohio Health Hospital in Mansfield.
Born February 10, 1928 in Shelby to Harry & Irene (Brinkerhoff) Brown, she had been a life long Shelby resident residing at Crestwood Care Center for the last four years.
Peggy was a 1946 graduate of Shelby High School. She had been employed with the Shelby Mutual Insurance Company during the late 1940's. The focus of her life was her family. She was a devoted homemaker to her children and her husband Howard, a role she thoroughly enjoyed. Peggy was especially caring to the needs of her daughter Anne, who lived with her.
She was an active member of the United Church of Christ where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school. Her church family was a very important part of her life. She was a long time member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Peggy loved music, especially Broadway productions. She always looked forward to her weekly Scrabble games with her friend Ruth. Peggy enjoyed family vacations in Michigan, annual Trivial Pursuit parties and family gatherings.
She is survived by four sons, Howard Knapp and fiancé Kathie Wildman of Shelby, Jeff (Connie) Knapp of Shelby, Steve Knapp of Mansfield and Andy (Jonelle) Knapp of
Hilliard; one daughter, Anne Knapp of Mansfield; seven grandchildren Lindsey Knapp, Ben Knapp, Jon Knapp, Cara (Zach) O'Conner, Heath Knapp, Jessica (Azariah) Kutz and Eric (Katie) Knapp; and 15 great grandchildren and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Howard H. Knapp in 1990 and her brother, David Brown.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4:00- 6:00PM. Private family funeral services will be held Saturday with Rev. James Robinson officiating. Internment will be held in Oakland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Church of Christ at 23 Church Street, Shelby, OH 44875.
Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.