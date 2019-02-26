|
Margaret "Peg" Jane Snyder
Ashland - Margaret "Peg" Jane Snyder, 67, of Ashland, passed away, Friday, February 22, 2019 peacefully at her residence following a three and a half year battle with Cancer.
She was born July 25, 1951 in Wheeling, West Virginia and was the daughter of the late Julius and Agnes (Griffin) Yensen. She was a graduate of Marshall High School in Moundsville, West Virginia.
While living in West Virginia, Margaret worked as a Data Entry Clerk for Blue Cross in Wheeling. In Ohio she worked as a teachers aid in St. Timothy Lutheran Church pre-school program in Mansfield and later as a teacher's aid and assistant cook for the Trinity Lutheran Church pre-school program in Ashland.
Margaret was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, sang in the church choir and helped with the funeral dinners at the church. She was also a member of the Ohio Genealogical Society and a member of the Celiac Support Group in Mansfield and Ashland. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and cooking and had won numerous ribbons at the Ashland County Fair for her entries in the sewing, cooking, and photography divisions. She also enjoyed reading mysteries, going to car shows, and working on family genealogy.
On February 28, 1976 she was married to Charles Richard Snyder who survives her. She is also survived by two brothers, Carl (Helen) Yensen and James (Debbie) Yensen both of Wheeling, West Virginia; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Charles Richard Snyder Jr.
A Celebration of Life service will be held, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 508 Center Street, Ashland, Ohio 44805 with the Rev. Dr. Eric Reisen officiating. A meal and time of fellowship will follow the service in Mitchell Hall. Interment will be at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions, in Margaret's memory, may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio, 1050 Dauch Dr. Ashland, Ohio 44805 or to the Ashland County Cancer Association, 1011 E. Main St. Ashland, Ohio 44805.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting denbowfh.com
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 26, 2019