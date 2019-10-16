Services
Williams Funeral Services - Mansfield
753 McPherson Street
Mansfield, OH 44903
419-524-6999
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Margaret's Sister Mary's Residence
417 Bird Cage Walk
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Margaret's Sister Mary's Residence
417 Bird Cage Walk
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witness East
1780 Middle-Bellville Rd
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
5:00 PM
Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witness East
1780 Middle-Bellville Rd
1937 - 2019
Margaret King

Mansfield - Margaret KING, 81, passed this life on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after an extended illness.

Mrs. King was born on Monday, November 15, 1937 to the late Rev. Henry and Victoria (Ross) Ravanell in Cross, South Carolina and had lived in Mansfield the past 57 years. Margaret graduated from Cross High School moving to Mansfield in 1962. In 1969 Margaret began her career with the Mansfield General Hospital School of Nursing retiring in 1999 after 30 years of service. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness East Congregation. Margaret loved flowers taking long drives to look at other peoples' flowerscaping, she also enjoyed garage sales, ministering to all she met about Jehovah, and she never met a stranger.

Margaret is survived by her daughter: Kim-Marie Stillwell, Mansfield; grandson: Justin M. King, Columbus; 4 sisters: Mary Haynes,, Mansfield, Geraldine Smith, Cross, Ruth (Bernett) Vanish, Summersville, South Carolina, and MaeLiza Grant, Walterboro, South Carolina; 3 brothers: Richard (Annie Mae) Ravenell, and Timothy (Deloris) Ravanell of Cross, and Henry (Linda) Ravenell, I, Tucson, Arizona; Melanie McNeil, Columbia, South Carolina and Angelo (Queen) Ravanell, Cross, who were raised as her sister and brother; a host of nieces and nephews including 2 special nieces: Lisa (Kenneth) Howard, Columbus, and Michelle Love, Mansfield; and Melinda Williams, Mansfield, who Margaret referred to as her special daughter.

In addition to her parents Margaret was preceded in death by 4 siblings Catherine "Cheryl", Robert, Walter, and Jacob Ravanell.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 5:00 PM, in the Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witness East; 1780 Middle-Bellville Rd. Friends may call at the Hall one hour prior to the service.

Family will also receive friends at home of her sister Mary, 417 Bird Cage Walk from 5-7 PM daily till day of service.

Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort for the family at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
