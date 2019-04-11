Margaret Krouse Fallerius



Mansfield - Margaret (nee Cherry) Krouse Fallerius, 91, of Mansfield passed away Monday evening, April 8, 2019.



She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on December 17, 1927 to John B. and Margaret (Shand) Cherry. She was the oldest of three children. As a young child, her family moved to Columbus, Ohio. After graduating from Rosary High School in 1946, Margaret enrolled in Mt. Carmel Nursing School. She obtained her R.N. degree in 1949 and began working as a surgical nurse at Mt. Carmel Hospital. On June 14, 1952 she married Albert C. Krouse, and together they had three children. Albert preceded her in death in 1983. After the death of her first husband, Margaret married Dr. Henry R. Fallerius in 1997. He passed away in 2010.



The Krouse family moved to Mansfield in 1959. Margaret was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Westbrook Country Club, Helen Hayden Charity Club, Med Central Hospital Auxiliary & The American Red Cross. She was a past president of the Catholic Newcomers Club and she also volunteered at St. Peter's Feed the Needy. Margaret was an avid bridge player and belonged to numerous bridge clubs.



Margaret is survived by her children and their spouses: Maggie (Skip) Leutzinger of West Chester, OH; Tim (Patty) Krouse of Homer Glen, IL; Jeffrey (Barbara) Krouse of Willoughby, OH. She is also survived by her six grandchildren: Sara Leutzinger (fiancé, Chris), Dan Krouse, Laura (Eric) Bechtel, Matt (Emily) Krouse, Pat (fiancé, Nicole) Krouse & Zak (Rebecca) Krouse. Margaret was the great grandmother of Taylor, Cole & Theo. She will also be remembered by her many nieces, nephews and friends.



Margaret was predeceased by her two brothers, John B. Cherry Jr. & Robert E. Cherry.



Friends may call Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the Marion Avenue Snyder funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 9 am in St. Peter's Catholic Church. Rev. Austin Ammanniti will officiate. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Monsignor Edward C. Dunn Foundation for Education at St. Peter's Catholic Church or the Richland County Foundation would be appreciated.



Published in the News Journal on Apr. 11, 2019