Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Lantz Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Louise Meyer


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret Louise Meyer Obituary
Margaret Louise Meyer

Mansfield - Margaret Louise Meyer, 88, of Mansfield, passed away at Arbors of Mifflin on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Margaret was born on March 12, 1931 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the beloved daughter of Norris and Mary (Foss) Haines.

Margaret worked at Lumberman's Mutual Insurance Company. She was a member of Mansfield First Assembly of God where she enjoyed helping with luncheons. She enjoyed playing the organ, reading books, and the challenge of crossword puzzles.

She is survived by her sister, Gloria Harwell of Mansfield. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter P. Meyer; and a brother, Charles W. Haines.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Lantz Cemetery. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family of Margaret Meyer.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now