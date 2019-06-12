|
Margaret Louise Meyer
Mansfield - Margaret Louise Meyer, 88, of Mansfield, passed away at Arbors of Mifflin on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Margaret was born on March 12, 1931 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the beloved daughter of Norris and Mary (Foss) Haines.
Margaret worked at Lumberman's Mutual Insurance Company. She was a member of Mansfield First Assembly of God where she enjoyed helping with luncheons. She enjoyed playing the organ, reading books, and the challenge of crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her sister, Gloria Harwell of Mansfield. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter P. Meyer; and a brother, Charles W. Haines.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Lantz Cemetery. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family of Margaret Meyer.
Published in the News Journal on June 12, 2019