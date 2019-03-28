|
Margaret Monn
Camp Hill - Margaret A. Monn, age 93, died Monday, March 25, 2019 in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.
Born January 23, 1926 in Shelby to Martin and Amy (Stevens) Schreck, she had been a Shelby resident the majority of her life residing in PA for the past six years.
She was a 1943 graduate of Shelby High School, and homemaker that enjoyed weaving rag rugs, embroidery, reading and playing cards. Margaret was a member and trustee of Trinity United Methodist Church and had served as trustee for her condo association.
Survivors include her daughters, Ann Carver of Shelby and Donna (Ron) Nichols of Boiling Springs, PA; her son, Robert (Becky) Monn of Shelby; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and one more in June and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don Monn, in 2004; sister, Dorothy Beeching in 2011; and two brothers, Reed and Leslie Schreck and son-in-law Terry Carver.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Friday, March 29, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday at the Core Community Church at 10:30 AM. Pastor Ben Carver will officiate with a private family interment.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Core Community Church 3319 State Route 96 E, Shelby, OH 44875 or the Samaritan's Purse International Relief at PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607-3000.
On line condolences may be left at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 28, 2019