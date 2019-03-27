|
|
Margaret (Plant) Orewiler
Wooster - Margaret (Plant) Orewiler passed away at home on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born to Lloyd and Harriet (Kirschner) Plant in Madisonburg, Ohio, in 1929. Margaret remained in Ohio most of her life to be near family. In 1948, she eloped to Greenup, Kentucky, and married Clarence Olin Orewiler from Ontario, Ohio.
From there, Margaret and Clarence moved to Los Angeles where they both became ordained ministers of the Foursquare Church Organization before returning to the Mansfield area. They then raised four children: Eric, David, Barbara and Sharon. In addition to being a stay-at-home mom, Margaret was active in church activities including vacation bible school, playing the organ and women's ministries. Known as a disciplinarian while raising her children, she had a great sense of humor and enjoyed being a homebody. She attended Plain Lutheran Church in Wooster as her health permitted.
Margaret had many hobbies including gardening, decorating, quilting, crocheting and turned to adult coloring and reading in her later years. She was famous for watching veterinary, outdoor law and judge shows. Over the years, Margaret enjoyed living several different places in Ohio, then northern Illinois for a few years, only to return to Wooster in March of 2018. Margaret told everyone she had a good life and was looking forward to going home to be with the Lord. Near the end, she said "tell everybody I love them".
Margaret is survived by her children, Eric (Dottie) Orewiler of Dothan, AL, David (Marie) Orewiler of Florence, KY, Barb Olney of Cincinnati, OH and Sharon (Ed) Mannion of Wooster, OH. She leaves behind eight grandchildren, Steve (Andrea), Tim (Amanda), Matt (Lisa), Darla (Fraser), Isaac, Rachel, Arron and Jared; and over a dozen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four siblings: Wes Plant of Shreve, Donald Plant of Shreve, Roy Plant of Fredericksburg and Grace (Bill) Watson of Jeromesville.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by seven siblings, Edward, Lloyd Jr., Fred and Guy Plant, Lavina Case, Vera Miller and baby sister, Harriett.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. The funeral service officiated by Rev. Rob Moskowitz of Plain Lutheran Church will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Mansfield Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideon International.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 27, 2019