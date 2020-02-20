|
Margaret Williams
Mansfield - Margaret Williams, age 76, peacefully passed away Feb 16, 2020 at home ending her 5 year battle with kidney disease with her husband by her side.
She was born May 30, 1943 in Columbus one of six children to parents Vincent & Rose (Penzone) Valentino who emigrated from Italy. Margaret was a 1961 graduate of Bishop Watterson High School and attended nursing college. At a Catholic youth dance Margaret literally bumped into a handsome young man named William and after a year of dating the pair married Oct 1, 1966.
Margaret worked over 30 years as a salesperson and took great care of her customers. In younger years, she was a member of the Mansfield sorority Beta Sigma Phi and participated in their community events. She was also a member of the Lexview Garden Club and enjoyed her flowers.
Margaret was very proud of her Italian heritage and mastered Italian cooking—even homemade pasta. Every Sunday her family gathered for a dinner lovingly prepared by Margaret. She was an excellent cook and made especially good stew, chili, and spaghetti with meatballs. Margaret was well-liked by everyone who met her and family and friends will dearly miss her spunky personality.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years William "Bill" Williams of Lexington; daughter & son-in-law Kristi & Chris Humphrey of Ontario; two grandchildren who were the light of her life Michael Humphrey and Sophia Humphrey; brother Don (Flora) Valentino; sister Angelarose Morris; sisters-in-law Katherine Valentino and Debbie Valentino; many cousins including Charlene Penzone and Helen Lamb; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and Hobo the cat.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Charles, Vincent, and Anthony Valentino.
Her family will receive friends 11 am - 1 pm Saturday, Feb 29, 2020 in Snyder Funeral Home (2553 Lexington Avenue in Mansfield) where a memorial service honoring her life will begin at 1 pm officiated by Father Matt Frisbee. Refreshments will be served during the calling hours. Contributions to American Kidney Fund may be brought or sent to the funeral home.
