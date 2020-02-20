|
Margaret Yvonne Jones
Mansfield - Margaret Yvonne Jones, 68, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at OSU James Cancer Center after an extended illness.
Margaret was born August 29, 1951, in Norfolk, VA, to the late Edward Toppins and Annie Mae Toppins. She made Mansfield her home.
She retired from Ontario General Motors Plant after many years of service.
She leaves to cherish in her memory her daughter, Alethia Jones, of Mansfield; grandsons, Jermaine Jones and Kwne Williams, both of Mansfield; granddaughter, Kiara Williams, of Orlando, FL; special great-grandsons, Jermaine Jones Jr., Sammie Likely IV and nthony Jackson; brother, Edward C. Toppins Jr.; sisters, Mary Render and Annie Mae Toppins; eights great children's; special niece, Sonya Rodgers, Kimberly Drye, Crystal Helm and Regina Wiggins; special friends, Diane Vance, Charlene Petty, Penny Holmes, Diana Sutton and Loveletta Hill; a host of relatives and friends.
She was preceded death by her parents, sister, Beverly Toppins.
The services will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 11 am, with one-hour prior calling to the services at Small's Funeral Services, 326 Park Ave. W., with Rev. Jeff Jones officiating. The burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery.
The family has entrusted Small's Funeral Services with the arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020