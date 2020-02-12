|
Margarite "Peggy" Steensland
Mansfield - Margarite "Peggy" Steensland passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, in OSU Wexner Medical Center surrounded by family. She was 76.
She was born November 10, 1943. Peggy graduated from Andrews Osborn Academy with the class of 1961 then she went on to Bowling Green University where she earned her degree in Chemistry.
On June 14, 1969, she married Collins Eric Steensland and they shared 33 wonderful years of marriage until he passed October 9, 2002. Now they are together again.
Peggy worked at Chemical Abstracts Service as a Senior Systems Coordinator and was very successful in her career. She retired in June of 2000.
Having a love for nature, Peggy enjoyed animals and had everything from bees to poultry even sheep and llamas at different points. She was always able to see the good in others around her and wanted to help those in need. She especially loved to foster the love for the sciences in young girls as she had learned to love the sciences as well.
She is survived by her brother, Charles Clark and foster brother and sister Henry Reffner, Molly (Reffner) Currence; brother and sister in-law Bill and Linda Steensland; nieces and nephews Lori Naylor, Morgan Steensland, Mark and Becky Steensland, Jessica Steensland, Peter and Stephanie Steensland, Richard Reffner, Jenny Reffner, Nate Reffner and Ryan Reffner
She was preceded in death by her husband and niece Leah Steensland
Calling hours will take place Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 10 - 12 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service honoring Peggy's life will begin immediately at 12 p.m. Pastor Cory Schnuerer will officiate.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Peggy's family
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020