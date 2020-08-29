1/
Margery Graham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margery Graham

Mansfield - Margery Graham, nee Wervey, from Mansfield Ohio passed away on August 24th 2020 at her home in Kittery Maine.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert and daughter Kathleen. Margery is survived by her sister Mary Lou Jackson and daughters Judith Taylor and Susan (Bruce) Rademan, as well as grandchildren Kate (Mark) Leavitt, Sarah (Tom) McMillan and Christopher (Tiffany) Daly, as well as four great grandchildren.

Margery was a lifelong member of St Peter's Catholic church and a community volunteer at Mansfield General Hospital, the Oak Hill Cottage and the preservation of the historic Mansfield Reformatory among others.

No funeral service is planned at due to covid-19 concerns.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved