Margery Graham



Mansfield - Margery Graham, nee Wervey, from Mansfield Ohio passed away on August 24th 2020 at her home in Kittery Maine.



She was preceded in death by her husband Robert and daughter Kathleen. Margery is survived by her sister Mary Lou Jackson and daughters Judith Taylor and Susan (Bruce) Rademan, as well as grandchildren Kate (Mark) Leavitt, Sarah (Tom) McMillan and Christopher (Tiffany) Daly, as well as four great grandchildren.



Margery was a lifelong member of St Peter's Catholic church and a community volunteer at Mansfield General Hospital, the Oak Hill Cottage and the preservation of the historic Mansfield Reformatory among others.



No funeral service is planned at due to covid-19 concerns.









