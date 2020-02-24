|
|
Margie A. Phipps
Mansfield - Margie A. Phipps, 65, of Mansfield, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital.
Margie was born June 2, 1954 in Mansfield to John and Madilyn (Letang) Thull. She retired from Central State Enterprises in Galion in 2018 and helped out at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services. Margie loved making all kinds of beautiful jewelry and crocheting all kinds of pretty things. She enjoyed being a help and a blessing to many of the area Veteran's organizations.
Margie was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, AMVETS Post 26 Auxiliary, American Legion Post 503 Auxiliary, Post 3494 Auxiliary, Women's Relief Corp., and a Guild Member of the Mansfield Playhouse.
She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Bruce W. Phipps, whom she married on June 28, 1975; three sisters, Melinda Currens, Joan Owens, and Mary Krempel; one brother, John Thull, II; mother-in-law, Bernice Phipps; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Miriam and Dennis Hempfield; two aunts; four uncles; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Along with her parents, John and Madilyn Thull, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Ramon Phipps.
Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 541 Springmill Street, Mansfield. Memorial services will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Ron Daley officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Mansfield Cemetery.
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd. assisted the family with the funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made a Veteran's organization of the donor's choice.
Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com
Published in the News Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020