Margie Dayle Simmons



Johnsville - Margie Dayle Simmons passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in her home. She was 95. Margie was a follower of Jesus Christ, devoted wife, loving mother, caring grandmother and strong anchor to her family and friends.



Born to William and Lena DePue on March 22, 1923, Margie was raised in Mansfield, Ohio. Her father and mother owned and operated a grocery store downtown where Margie and her sisters were taught how to take care of their family by working hard and helping each other.



After graduating, Margie was employed as a secretary for the standard oil company. On August 7, 1948, Margie married the love of her life Guy Simmons. They made their home in Johnsville, Ohio where they raised their three daughters and opened Mar Guy Drive-In Restaurant. Together they served the community for 29 years before retiring to Lake Wales, Florida.



Margie was a lifelong member of Johnsville Grace United Methodist Church where she played the organ and the piano. Margie continued to share God's love through music when she and Guy became members of Alturas United Methodist Church.



Margie loved any opportunity she had to fellowship with family and friends. She enjoyed reading her Bible, playing the piano, putting together puzzles, playing games and sharing stories with family and friends.



The loss of our mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend will leave a space in our hearts only to be filled with her love and the legacy she has left behind for all of us.



She is survived by her daughters Patty (Chuck) Scott of Johnsville and Linda Frazier of Galion; son-in-law Gary Ray of Piketon; five grandchildren Philip Ray of Port William, John (Amy) Ray of Waverly, Rachelle Smith of Columbus, Brian (Stephanie) Scott of Johnsville and Megan Frazier of Chicago; six great-grandchildren Alyson, Drake, Abby, Krew, Mia and Lucas.



She was preceded in death by her husband Guy Wesley Simmons; daughter Jeanne Ray; sisters and brothers-in-law Merridelle and Harry Sowers, Margueritte and Dick Shaffer; grandson Shane Frazier.



The Simmons family will receive friends Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service honoring Margie's life will begin immediately at 11 a.m. Her nephew, the Rev. Bill Sowers will speak. Burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Margie's memory to Johnsville Grace United Methodist Church or OhioHealth Hospice may be made at the funeral home.



Published in the News Journal on Feb. 28, 2019