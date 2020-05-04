|
Margie M. Petersen
Ashland - Margie M. Petersen was born on February 15, 1923 in Plymouth, Ohio and she passed away May 2, 2020 at Brethren Care Village in Ashland, Ohio. She loved the outdoors and found Clyde Petersen in 1941 to share that love of the outdoors. They had four children and traveled all over camping with friends and family. The love of outdoors was also shown in Margie's gardens and flower beds all around her home. Later as the kids got into grade school and high school Margie went back to college at night, and she graduated from Ashland College and started her long career at Richland Newhope, first as teacher then case manager for group homes. After retiring from Newhope, Margie found another career at Catholic Charities. She loved volunteering and helping people and did this in many ways throughout her life. She was a lover of nature, a reader, a gardener, a knitter, and of course an amazing mother and grandmother.
Margie is survived by son and daughter-in-law Dennis and Jeanne Petersen of Butler, Ohio, daughter and friend Susan Palcic and Joe Moritz of Grand Island, NY, daughter and son-in-law Judy and Fred Evans of Naples, FL; brother Percy Dean of Plymouth, Ohio; five grandchildren Eric Petersen, Lisa Frase, Josh Palcic, Zac Palcic, and Ben Palcic; nine great-grandchildren Hayden Petersen, Lauren Frase, Ryan Frase, Nathan Palcic, Noah Palcic, Rylan Palcic, Madelyn Palcic, Oliva Palcic, Kora Palcic.
Margie is preceded in death by her husband Clyde Petersen, her son David Petersen, and her sister Lucy Garner.
Margie's wishes were to have no services and have memorial contributions made to Brethren Care Village, 2140 Center Street, Ashland, Ohio 44805.
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
