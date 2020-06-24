Maria PiatkaMansfield - Maria Piatka, 92, of Mansfield passed away on June 22, 2020 at Winchester Terrace.Maria was born on July 17, 1927 in Austria to Johan and Stefanie Pacher and came to the United States in 1956. She was employed at North American Knitting Mill for 38 years as a steamer, retiring in 1995. Maria was also a long-time member of St. Peter's Catholic Church.Survivors include her daughters, Edith (Edward) Buzzard of Mansfield and Helen Harvey of Russiaville, IN; grandchildren Eddie (Jenn) Buzzard, Steve (Crystal) Buzzard and David (Debra) Harvey; great grandchildren Stephanie (David) Grossman, Tyler (Savannah) Buzzard, Samantha Buzzard, Alastair Harvey and 4 great-great grandchildren.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband John Piatka, two brothers and one sister.A private family service will be held for Maria, with her care entrusted to Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home. Burial will be held in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.