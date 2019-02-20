|
|
Mariah J. Blaeckbourn-Crahen
Mansfield, Ohio - Mariah J. Blaeckbourn-Crahen, age 55, of Mansfield, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, February 18, 2019 at her home.
Mariah was born June 19, 1963 in Shelby, the daughter of Donald and Marilyn (Phelps) Blackburn. She was a 1981 graduate of Shelby High School and furthered her education at Mansfield General Hospital School of Nursing where she received her Registered Nurse Degree. She later attended Ashland University earning a bachelor's degree in Nursing. Mariah had a love and passion for nursing. She began working in the coronary intensive care unit at Mansfield General prior to moving to Shelby Memorial Hospital where she started in the step-down unit and later moved into the emergency department where she spent the majority of her career. Mariah desired to further her career earning a Master of Science in Nursing, becoming a nurse practitioner. As a nurse practitioner she worked at Ashland Samaritan Emergency Department, Mansfield Memorial Home, Mansfield Senior High School through Third Street Family Health Services and was currently employed at the main location of Third Street Family Health Services in Mansfield.
Mariah was an avid reader, enjoyed quilting and crocheting, and loved English cinema. True to her nursing nature, she had a passion for rescuing stray animals. She was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Shelby.
On June 27, 1987, Mariah married Robert Paul "Rob" Crahen and he survives along with their son, Zackariah Boyd B. Crahen; her father: Donald (Marilyn) Blackburn of Bishop, CA; and a sister in law: Kathy White of TN. Mariah's mother and her brother, Donald Blackburn, II, preceded her in death.
Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the PENWELL TURNER FUNERAL HOME, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where the Mohican District Ohio Nurses Association will conduct the Nightingale Tribute at 8 pm. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11 am at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 29 West Street, Shelby with Fr. Chris Mileski celebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Richland County Human Society, Third Street Family Health Services, or Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 20, 2019