Marianna Basting
Mansfield - Marianna Basting, 78, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, September 25, 2019 at Wedgewood Estates. Marianna was born on April 17, 1941 in Ashland, Ohio. She was the daughter of Richard and Cary Belle (Hartman) Latimer.
Marianna was a 1959 graduate of Madison High School where she was a majorette and a majorette advisor. Throughout the years, she was employed at Wooster Heights Elementary School, Dr. Manos's DDS office, Richland County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Renaissance Theater, and at the Johnny Appleseed Heritage Center. Her love of people, made her an excellent owner-operator of the Willow Pond Bed and Breakfast in Olivesburg, Ohio. Marianna took great pride in giving back to the community through volunteerism. Some of her volunteer experience includes, Mid-Ohio SCCA, Stephen Ministries, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Sister Cities, Charles Mill Lake Redneck Yacht Club, Women's Club, Richland County Foundation, and she was an Ambassador to Richland County Chamber of Commerce. She loved performing at the Mansfield Town Roast and with the Strut Your Stuff Dancers, and was a great supporter of the Rehab Center. One of her favorite events was the Virgin Golf Outing with the Sites Lake Homeowners Association neighbors. Marianna was a member of the First Congregational Church.
Marianna leaves behind her husband of 20 years, James "Jim" Basting; her children, Brian Chew, Lori Wagner (fiance', Mike Clinage), and Michael (Michelle) Chew; her grandchildren, Mikayla Rice (Jay), Kelsey George (Matt), Michael Chew, Jack Chew, and Kaleigh Walsh; her great-grandchildren, Dani Rae and Remi George; her sister, Sarah Sue Girard; her nephew, John Girard; her niece, Julianna Holibaugh; step-children, Franklin J. (Susan) Basting, David (Stacy) Thomas, and Patty (Tim) Arnett; and grandchildren, Judy, Samantha, Matt, Nic, Jennifer, Hunter, Rylee, and Ella Rose; brother-in-law, Joe (Sandy) Basting; sisters-in-law, Peggy Taylor, Helen (Fred) Carver, and Donna Basting; and numerous cousins, step-nieces and step-nephews. A special recognition of Penny (Hazen) Priess, who walked in lifelong friendship with Marianna. Marianna was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Steve Girard; her brothers-in-law, Earl and Fred Basting; and her cat, Boo of 24 years.
A special thank you to the Wedgewood Estates staff for the exceptional care that was given to Marianna.
A memorial service will be held at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street, conducted by Rev. Bruce Haapalainen, Rev. Rick Basting, and Rev. John Girard at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019. A gathering of family and friends will be held immediately following the service until 5:00 pm at the Life Celebration Reception Center, 129 S. Main Street. Marianna was a very giving person; in keeping with her love for giving, please consider making memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Research, Hospice of North Central Ohio or Wedgewood Estates.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 29, 2019