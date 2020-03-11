|
Marie Aliene Parsons
Ashland - Marie Aliene Parsons, 89, of Ashland, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born in Cohoes, New York on July 19, 1930 to the late Roland and Leona (Galipeau) DeBlois.
Marie had worked at Martin Hardware for many years up until their closing. She was always on the go and enjoyed traveling, taking vacations and going to fairs and festivals. She was known to be an excellent gift wrapper and loved to sing. Marie had a heart for her family and would cherish every memory made with them along with her dog, Mickey, whom she loved dearly. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church.
Marie is survived by her children, Jeanne Donley of Willard, Steve (Elaine) Chuba of Lompoc, CA, Don (Kristi) Parsons of Greenville, SC and Dean (Debbie) Parsons of Mansfield; 10 grandchildren, Charlotte Trent, Lynne Chuba, Kevin Chuba, Tara (Jeremy) Weikle, Dylan Huff, Morgen Browning, Taylor Parsons, Miles (Lindsay) Parsons, Emily (Brent) Christy and Spencer Parsons; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Lloyd "Sonny" Bishop Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two sons, John Chuba and Ron Chuba; brother, William Bishop; and sister, Lillian DeBlois.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street. A service conducted by St. Peter's Catholic Church will be held at the funeral home on Monday beginning at 6:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Elmwood Hill Cemetery in Troy, New York.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020