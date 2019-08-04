|
|
Marie Campbell
Mansfield - Mrs. Marie Campbell, 88, formerly of Mansfield; Worthington, OH, and Orchard Park, NY died peacefully July 26th surrounded by family members in Richmond, KY. Born in Orchard Park, NY, the daughter of Walter and Ethel Sager, Mrs. Campbell attended Orchard Park Central High School (Class of 1948) and received her B.A. in Education from Hiram College, OH in 1952. After graduation, Mrs. Campbell taught English and Physical Education and was the cheerleading coach at Louisville High School (OH) until her marriage with the late Dr. Donald Campbell in 1956. They lived in Ann Arbor, MI before moving to Columbus, OH where she taught at Prairie Norton High School, while raising her son, Scott and her daughters, Donna and Kellie. From 1964 to 1966, the Campbells lived in Tanzania, East Africa where Dr. Campbell worked establishing teacher training colleges in that nation. The Campbells enjoyed socializing with friends and taking numerous safaris into the savannahs of Tanzania and Kenya. After returning to the United States, the Campbells lived in Worthington, OH. There Mrs. Campbell served as substitute teacher in the Worthington School System and was the assistant coach for the girls' volleyball and track teams at Worthingway Middle School. For 40 plus years, Mrs. Campbell enjoyed attending Ohio State football games with family and friends, and attended the annual Memorial Golf Tournament in Dublin, OH, for more than thirty years. In 1979, Dr. and Mrs. Campbell moved to Mansfield, OH. While residing in Mansfield, Mrs. Campbell worked as assistant librarian at Shelby Middle School, was a member of the Shelby Country Club with her husband, and was active in the Mansfield Republican Party. She enjoyed travel in Europe and the U.S., and golfing with her husband Donald and friends. In 2016, Dr. and Mrs. Campbell moved to Kentucky to live with daughter Donna and family. Mrs. Campbell is survived by her son Scott (Bethanne), her daughter Donna (Douglas) Peterson, and her daughter Kellie (Brent) Robbins, nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Marie Campbell will be dearly missed by her extensive family, and many friend. Marie's Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 24 in Irvine, Kentucky at Rice Station Christian Church. Visitation 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm, Service 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shiners Hospital for Children, Lexington, KY or Care Companions of Ohio, Mansfield, OH .
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019