Marie Eileen Frederick
1929 - 2020
Marie Eileen Frederick

Bellville - Marie Eileen (Goon) Frederick 90 of Bellville, Joined God & Her Loving Husband Jake, October 26, 2020, peacefully with her son & daughter in-law by her side, following an extended illness.

Marie was born November 23, 1929 to Floyd & Ethel (Spayde) Goon. Marie was born, raised & lived in Bellville, attending Bellville School & Graduated in 1947. She lived briefly in Illinois & Flordia while her husband was in the Air Force and spent winters at their home in Ft. Meade Florida. For the past 7 years Marie was a resident of the Ohio Eastern Star Nursing Home in Mt Vernon, Ohio, following a back surgery in early 2013.

Marie married the love of her life Jake Frederick on June 17, 1949, at the time of his passing in October 2009 they had celebrated 60 years of marriage. She longed to be reunited with him again.

She attended the First Church of the Nazarene of Mansfield, and while in Florida she attended the Lutheran Church of Bartow.

Marie was a Gorman Rupp (Bellville), retiree of 27 years, and also worked alongside her husband, with his company, Frederick Siding, in Bellville.

Marie was loved by everyone she met, having a knack for talking, she never knew a stranger. Marie loved to spend time with her family, going camping, family functions, social gathering and Eastern Star. Marie loved to travel with her late husband, son and many times with her parents and her grandchildren. She was able to see all but one state. Marie was easily scared; her grandchildren were always playing jokes on her, making her laugh & scream. Marie loved to play games with family & friends.

Marie was a life member of Ruth Chapter Order of The Eastern Star where she held many offices and also many offices in the Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star.

Marie is survived by her son and daughter in-law Jake & Cheryl Frederick of Bellville, Granddaughters, Augusta Frederick of Bellville & Amanda (Jason) Smith of Rowlett, Texas. Great Grandchildren Aaron (Morgan) Frederick & Allison Frederick of Bellville, Isabella & Landon Smith of Rowlett, Texas. Great-Great Grandsons, William Remaley, Christian & Ryder Saunders, & "Baby Boy" Frederick due in November, all of Bellville, Sister & Brother in-law Janet (Goon) Stan Mowery. Many Nieces, Nephews & Numerous Step-Grandchildren & Step-Great Grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her loving husband Jake and brother Paul Goon.

We will see you soon, Mom & Gram! We love you! Give Dad & Gramp a big hug & hello from us all!

Due to health concerns, the family will not be present during visitation, however, friends are invited to pay respects on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 11-12 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. A private graveside will be live-streamed on the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home Facebook page November 3, beginning at 12:30 pm.

To watch Marie's tribute video, please visit:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.






Published in News Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home
NOV
3
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel
81 Mill Rd
Bellville, OH 44813
(419) 886-2491
Memories & Condolences
