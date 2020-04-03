|
Marie Hampton
Lexington - Marie Hampton, of Lexington, passed away early Thursday morning, April 2, 2020. She was born May 15, 1944, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to the late Ben and Edna (Krone) Hawksworth.
She was a 1962 graduate of St. Peter's Catholic High School. Marie worked as the head chef at several restaurants including: Toppers, Debella's and the Brown Derby. Family was her greatest love and she especially adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marie was very creative and enjoyed ceramics and crafts.
Marie is survived by two daughters, Elaine Bradley (Bruce Keller), Angela (Mike) Wood; three step-children, Terri (Travis) Haeseker, Thomas Hampton Jr. and Bruce (Sharon) Hampton; six grandchildren, Anthony Bradley, Ian Bradley, Jessica Meek, Brittney Webster, Ryan Wood and Megan Wood; seven step-grandchildren, Ashley, Cody and Caylie Haeseker, Michael Hampton, Sarah Pierson, and Skye and Noah Hampton; sixteen great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Sue Hawksworth; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tom L. Hampton; two brothers, Donald and Ben Hawksworth; and step-granddaughter, Becky.
The family will observe private services. She will be laid to rest in Shauck Cemetery. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020