Marie Thompson
Mansfield - Marie Thompson, age 97, peacefully passed away Dec 29, 2019 at her daughter's home in Shelby.
Marie was born Aug 4, 1922 in Uhrichsville to parents James & Mina (Abbuhl) Anderson and graduated from Uhrichsville High School with the class of 1940 and Bliss Business College & Canton Actual Business College in 1942. The next year she married Vernon Thompson on Oct 22 and they enjoyed 55 wonderful years of marriage until he passed away in 1998.
Marie worked 17 years as a medical records clerk for MedCentral Mansfield Hospital, retiring in 1983. She enjoyed reading, solving crossword puzzles, traveling, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by children (& spouses) Vaughn & Rebecca Thompson of Florence, AZ, Charles & Judy Thompson of Lucas, Cheryl Depler of Shelby, Lee Thompson of Mansfield, and Clara & Steve Freer of Mansfield; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marie was preceded in death by her loving husband Vernon; son-in-law John Depler; and brothers Floyd, Neil, and Larry Anderson.
Her family will receive friends 11 am to 12 pm Monday, Jan 6, 2020 in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where her funeral service will begin at 12 noon officiated by Pastor Curt Wagner. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park near Lexington. Contributions may be made directly to a charity of donor's choice.
Marie's family wishes to thank the staff and nurses of OhioHealth Hospice for their heartfelt care and support.
Marie's family wishes to thank the staff and nurses of OhioHealth Hospice for their heartfelt care and support.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019