Marilyn Ann Gibson
Mansfield - Marilyn Ann Gibson, 81, of Mansfield passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Winchester Terrace Nursing Home. Marilyn was born on October 19, 1938 in Ashland, Ohio. She was the daughter of Harry and Blanche (James) Harvey.
Marilyn attended Mansfield Senior High School and was a meticulous homemaker. She dearly loved her family and taking care of them. Marilyn had a passion for animals and had many unique pets such as ducks, goats, and chickens. Marilyn loved porcelain dolls and had great collection of them.
Marilyn leaves behind her children, Stephanie Apidone, Nick Gibson, Scott Gibson, Edward Gibson, and Torre Gibson; her grandchildren, Anicia, Tiffany, Denim, Owen, Devin, and Kaitlyn; and her great-grandchildren, NiKira, Nyomi, Mia, and Kaden. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward Gibson; and her brothers, Dave and Oats Harvey.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Wappner Cremation Center, 1327 Ashland Road, at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in Mansfield Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Gibson family.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 17, 2019