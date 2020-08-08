Marilyn Bell Robinson
Perrysville - Marilyn Bell Robinson passed away peacefully Friday morning, August 7, 2020 in Winchester Terrace Nursing Home. She was 88.
She was born September 4, 1931 to parents Charles & Mabel (Koppler) McQuillen in Ashland, Ohio. After Marilyn graduated from Ashland High School with the class of 1950, she married Charles Robinson on November 23, 1950, and they were married for 55 years until he passed away in August of 2006.
A wonderful homemaker, Marilyn stayed home to care for her 5 children for many years. She also was a partner with Charles in their business, Robinson Tax LLC, and was a seamstress of leather goods at Cresco, Mfg. for 7 years. In her spare time, Marilyn was an active charter member in their church, Maranatha Baptist Church in Haysville. She taught Sunday School, helped Charles with the teen groups, and taught the children's Evangelical classes.
Marilyn enjoyed cooking and baking, especially cookies, and sewing, in particular, doll clothing for her children and grandchildren. Even though she didn't necessarily enjoy traveling, Charles loved to, so her and Charles traveled all over the US. Visiting Montana, Maine, Missouri and several others throughout the years.
She is survived by her 5 children Beverly (Earl) Spain of Bellville, Shirleen (Walter) Erhart of Chesterville, Larry (Sandy) Robinson of Perryville, Tom (Vicki) Robinson of Jeromesville, and Tim (Mary) Robinson of Ashland; 11 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and sister-in-law's Betty Christine, Fannie Mott; and Nancy McQuillen.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles Robinson; and siblings Gerald McQuillen, Ronald McQuillen, Jean Thompson, and Donna Gerwig.
Marilyn's family will receive friends Monday, August 10, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Snyder Funeral Home- Lindsey Chapel, Loudonville, Ohio. A graveside service will take place in Greenlawn Cemetery- Perrysville Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. Pastor Christine Radojcsics will speak. A live stream of Marilyn's graveside service will also be available on the Snyder Funeral Home- Lindsey Chapel Facebook page.
Contributions in Marilyn's memory to the Child Evangelical Fellowship of MARCK may be made at the funeral home or mailed to 535 Beer Rd, Ontario, OH 44906.
Snyder Funeral Home- Lindsey Chapel is honored to serve Marilyn's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
