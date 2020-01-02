|
Marilyn Coleman
Mansfield - Marilyn Ann Coleman was reunited with her husband, Francis Sherwood Coleman, and son, Andrew John, on Monday December 30, 2019. She died at 96 years of age in her home. Marilyn lived a long and rewarding life that centered around God and family. She was a life-long member of St Peters Catholic Church.
Marilyn was born on July 13, 1923 in Mansfield to John and Anna (Mueller) Schneider. She was a graduate of St. Peters High School, Class of 1941. On February 7, 1947, she married Francis Sherwood Coleman after his return from World War II. Together they raised eight children, four boys and four girls.
In her youth, Marilyn loved painting and studied under the renowned artist, John Bernat. She was a career secretary and loved horseback riding and golfing. Later in life, her career of choice was real estate. She was a realtor for seven years and found great satisfaction in helping families find and sell their homes.
Although Marilyn had a very busy family life, she also served the community as a volunteer. She helped needy families through the St Vincent De Paul Society Store. She devoted time and energy to event planning as a member of the Notre Dame Club. Her love of plants led her to become a volunteer at Kingwood Center.
Her enduring commitment to Catholicism was fundamental to who she was. Her faith took her on many pilgrimages. She visited the Vatican in Rome, toured in the Holy Lands, walked the steps of St Paul in Greece, prayed at Fatima in Spain, and reflected at the Lady of Guadalupe Shrine in Mexico and many other holy places. Marilyn was also a dedicated member of the Monday morning Prayer Group that enriched her spiritual life for years.
Marilyn is loved and missed by one brother, Harold (Margaret) of East Lansing, MI and by seven children: Francis Sherwood Junior (Bonnie) of Loudonville, Cassandra Enderle (John) of Austin, Anne Turley (Jeff) of Mansfield, Aimee Avery (Kurt) of Centerville, Mark of Mansfield, Theresa of Lexington, John (Susan) of Lima, 19 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Services in Marilyn's honor will be held at St Peters Church on Saturday, January 4, 2020. The calling hours are at 8:30 am with a funeral mass immediately following at 9:30 am with Rev. Gregory Hite officiating. Burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Marilyn asks that works of charity and acts of kindness be done in remembrance.
Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.herlihy-chambers.com
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020