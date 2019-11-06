Services
Marilyn J. Bowman Obituary
Marilyn J. Bowman

Mansfield - Marilyn J. Bowman, age 85, of Mansfield passed away Monday evening, November 4, 2019 in Liberty Nursing Center.

Born Marilyn J. Freiheit on September 30, 1934 in Mansfield, Ohio, to Nick and Elizabeth (Schnuerer) Freiheit and was graduated from Mansfield Senior High in 1953.

Private graveside services will be held in Mansfield Memorial Park. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bowman family and condolences may be made at: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
