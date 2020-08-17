Marilyn J. Garrison
Mansfield - Marilyn J. Garrison, 88, of Mansfield, Ohio, went to meet her Lord and reunite with her loving husband of 48 years, William "Bob" Robert, on August 14, 2020, at Wedgewood Estates. The daughter of William "Bill" and Alta Cairns, she was born on February 28, 1932, in Mansfield, Ohio.
Marilyn was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. She worked at First National Bank and other Mansfield Banks. She was a proud member of the Trinity United Methodist Church. She loved to work in her yard and travel with Bob on vacations, especially to Tennessee.
Marilyn leaves behind her son, Mark (Ellie) Garrison; grandchildren, Nicole (Brandon) Crunkilton, Katherine (Chris) Shearer and Amy Vantilburg; great-grandchildren, Kolton, Kaden, Kashton, Owen, Liam, Preston and Addison; brother, Wayne (Sharron) Cairns; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and sister, Wanda Lay.
A private family service will be observed. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
