Marilyn "Kit" Jane Wyatt
Galion - Marilyn "Kit" Jane Wyatt, 90, of Galion passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Galion Pointe.
Kit was born in Cleveland, Ohio on April 1, 1929 to the late John D. and Ethel (Lorah) Green.
Kit had a passion for nursing and worked as an LPN for 28 years. Kit retired as the director of Rehab from Winchester Terrace in 2002. She loved spending time with her family, dancing, and traveling. Her favorite place was Lake Erie. She was also an avid reader and had a great love for cats and American Bald Eagles. Kit was a member of MENSA and the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Kit is survived by her daughters, Jacquelyn (Jack) Dabney and Gayle Ragan both of Galion; her granddaughter, Erin (Scott) Roberts of Shelby; two great-granddaughters, Chelsy and Payton Roberts of Shelby; grandson, Joey Bertka of Bellville; as well as six step-grandchildren and 10 step-great grandchildren.
Kit was preceded in death by her son, Don Wyatt and her brother, Karl Green.
Friends may call on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm at the St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry Street, Galion. Memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Galion, Ohio with Pastor Ash Welch officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made sent to the National MS Society, 6155 Rockside Road, Suite 202, Independence, Ohio 44131.
Published in the News Journal on June 16, 2019