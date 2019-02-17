|
|
Marilyn Jean Payne
Lucas - Marilyn Jean Payne, 88, of Lucas, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at her residence. Born February 9, 1931 in Mansfield, she was the daughter of Harold and Martha (Smith) Snyder.
Marilyn was a 1949 graduate of Madison High School and had worked at Lumberman's Insurance Agency, Richland Printing and Kelly Services. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she was active with the Vivian Calvert Missionary Circle, the funeral meal group and sang in the choir and with the Sonshine group for many years. Marilyn enjoyed line dancing with the Lexington Seniors and going on bus trips all over Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia and Amish County as well as other places. She also enjoyed crocheting afghans and watching old TV shows. Marilyn loved Christmas and had cookies and candy in tins for everyone, but her greatest love was taking care of her grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Gary Payne and Brian (Linda) Payne both of Lucas; two grandchildren, Nicholas (Brittany) Payne of Indiana and Katie Payne of Mansfield; a great grandchild, Harper Payne; a brother, Carl (Regina) Snyder of Defiance, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ashby Payne in 1983; three brothers, Wallace Snyder, Wendell Snyder and George Snyder; and a sister, Ruth "Esther" Schoenfelt.
Friends may call from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the funeral home conducted by Rev. Robert Stull. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1592 Grace Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44905.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019