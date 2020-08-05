1/1
Marilyn Kay Kurtzman
Marilyn Kay Kurtzman

Mansfield - More valuable than silver or gold, is the genuine loving care of another person. From early in life, Marilyn Kurtzman invested in others with loving thoughts and intentional acts of service, demonstrating a compassionate heart. She truly cared about others - and liked helping them.

A genuinely lovely person with a sweet disposition, Marilyn Kurtzman passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was 76.

Born Marilyn Kay Graf in Madison, Wisconsin to John J. and Audrey (Beck) Graf, she graduated from St. Peter's High School. Despite early aspirations to seek an engineering degree, she earned her nursing degree from Mt. Carmel College of Nursing and worked over 43 years as a registered surgical nurse with MedCentral Mansfield Hospital, retiring in 2009.

She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society.

Marilyn was an avid fan of The Ohio State University sports teams (she really got excited for those Buckeyes).

She enjoyed traveling with her husband and her family. Every year meant a special trip, and she liked touring Western Europe, the South Pacific, and cruises.

She is survived by her husband Dr. Joseph Kurtzman, whom she married June 17, 1967; their sons Trent (Carrie) Kurtzman, Michael Kurtzman and Matthew Kurtzman all of Mansfield; grandchildren Christian and Thalia; and a sister Betty (William) Griffith of Greenwood, IN.

Her parents preceded her in death.

A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Peter's Catholic Church with Rev. Father Gregory Hite officiating. Interment will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call on the family during the hour prior to the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org) and may be sent to Snyder Funeral Home, 350 Marion Avenue, Mansfield, OH 44903

Snyder Funeral Home if honored to serve the Kurtzman family, share a message of support with them online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com






Published in News Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Finefrock Chapel
350 Marion Ave
Mansfield, OH 44903
(419) 525-4411
