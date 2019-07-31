Services
Evans Funeral Home
314 E. Main St.
Norwalk, OH 44857
(419) 668-1469
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn L. Wilson


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn L. Wilson Obituary
Marilyn L. Wilson, age 74, of Norwalk and formerly Jupiter, FL, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Fisher-Titus Medical Center, Norwalk, OH.

She was born December 15, 1944 in Evanston, IL to the late Robert T. and Mildred (Yarnell) Wilson. She was a 1962 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School and was a bookkeeper for many years in Jupiter, FL.

She is survived by her sister, Janice A. Fisher of Mansfield, OH.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Judith A. Wilson Maxwell.

At the request of the deceased cremation will take place. Arrangements by the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk, OH.
Published in the News Journal on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now