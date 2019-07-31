|
|
Marilyn L. Wilson, age 74, of Norwalk and formerly Jupiter, FL, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Fisher-Titus Medical Center, Norwalk, OH.
She was born December 15, 1944 in Evanston, IL to the late Robert T. and Mildred (Yarnell) Wilson. She was a 1962 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School and was a bookkeeper for many years in Jupiter, FL.
She is survived by her sister, Janice A. Fisher of Mansfield, OH.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Judith A. Wilson Maxwell.
At the request of the deceased cremation will take place. Arrangements by the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk, OH.
Published in the News Journal on July 31, 2019