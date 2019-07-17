Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
Marilyn M. VanDorn


1941 - 2019
Marilyn M. VanDorn Obituary
Marilyn M. VanDorn

Mansfield - Marilyn M. VanDorn, 78, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital after a brief illness. Marilyn was born on February 20, 1941 in Marion, Ohio. She was the daughter of Amos and Lola (Shirk) Beery.

Always thinking of others and putting others first was how Marilyn lived her life. Marilyn was a great listener and was always willing to give advice when needed. A fabulous cook, she loved having her family in for gatherings and enjoyed cooking for them. She was part of the Tuesday Lunch Bunch with her close friends where they met for food, conversation, and made many fond memories together. She was an active member, prior to the closing, of the Central United Methodist Church. She enjoyed taking a Disney Cruise and going to Disney with Donna Beck and her family.

Marilyn leaves behind her son, Robert (Tracey Kiley) VanDorn of Galion; her daughter, Diana "Gidget" Stegall of Mansfield; her loving dog, Lilly; a grandson, Tony (Christy) Zack of Attica; and two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Erica; her siblings, Dale (Jean) Beery of Pennsylvania, Roger (Jody) Beery of Marion, and Jane (Don) Price of Tennessee; her close friends and "adopted" family, Donna and Angela Beck, Zack Beck and Donovan Ditmar who was affectionately known to them as "Grandma Marilyn", David and Diane Beck, and Jim and Ruth Kitts.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert VanDorn; her daughter, Debbie (Tony) Zack; and her siblings, Norman Beery, Darrell Beery, Donald Beery, and Sue Postell.

Family and friends may visit from 4:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill. Rev. Mike Mack will officiate the funeral service on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Marion Cemetery. As Marilyn lived her life always putting others first, please consider making a memorial contribution in honor of Marilyn to Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Fund.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on July 17, 2019
