1939 - 2019
Marilyn Shoup Obituary
Marilyn Shoup

Willard - Marilyn F. Shoup, age 80, resident of Willard, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Willows of Willard.

Born May 7, 1939 in Shiloh, Ohio to Herman Mendel and Mabel Lasilva (Dreier) Garrett, she had been a resident of Galion and Shiloh moving to Shelby in 2003. A 1957 graduate of Shiloh High School, she was a homemaker who enjoyed collecting glassware and antiques, going to garage sales and playing cards. Marilyn was a member of Grace Brethren Church in Galion.

She is survived by her son, Carl Mendel (Mary Ellen) Shoup, Sr. of Galion, two grandchildren, Brittney Nikole Shoup and Carl Mendel "C.J." Shoup, Jr. both of Galion; two great-grandsons, Ayden and Dakota Shoup; one great-granddaughter Charlotte Jo Shoup; her brother, Raymond Earl (Diana) Garrett of Shelby; sister, Delores Margaret (Roger) Estes of Lima; uncle Burton Garrett of Crestline, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Carl Shoup on December 22, 1995; one sister, Janice Kay Brown and great nephew, Patrick Brown.

As per Marilyn's wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn's memory to the Crawford County Humane Society and Grace Brethren Church in Galion.

Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal on July 24, 2019
