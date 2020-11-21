Marilyn "Mare" Sue Metcalfe
Manasfield - Marilyn "Mare" Sue Metcalfe, 72, of Mansfield, passed away at Lexington Court Care on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 with her beloved son Mike by her side. She quietly passed on as only she knew how, on her own terms. Anyone who knew Mare, knew she lived life to it's fullest and always on her own terms - and she was overly excited to go to Heaven. She openly talked with others about how she longed to be pain free, and Heaven was where she knew she would no longer be in pain, she could dance and be forever in the presence of Jesus.
Marilyn was the daughter of Clyde and Peggy Eddleblute, and she was born on February 2, 1948 in Marietta, Ohio. Marilyn was a very proud 1966 graduate of Ontario High School where she was recognized as the JAC Conference Track Queen. She always brought an abundance of fun and life into any group, and is why she was so loved by her classmates. She retired after 44 blessed years from Graham Chevrolet where she was the Business Manager. Mare loved and adored her job at Graham's and received the same affirmation in return, as she was the "The Boss" and everyone loved and respected her straight-forward approach. Marilyn and the late Jim Graham were close personal friends and she very much valued the trust and confidence he bestowed upon her. There simply is no one quite like Marilyn - a treasured, and irreplaceable lady. A woman of strong faith, she was a longtime member of Ontario United Methodist Church where she had so many dear friends. Her favorite church event was always a Christmas Tradition with her grandchildren, Danielle and Aiden, where the Advent candle lighting took place with the families of the church. She loved to travel with her late husband Tod and take trips to Niagara Falls and visit casinos in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, as well as local Ohio casinos too. She also greatly enjoyed when the grandchildren would travel along with her and Tod. She loved a great buffet where she would get herself a huge plate of food, only to eat just a couple small bites, but was as satisfied to share a meal with Tod, or any of her family, at any local restaurant. Mare had a humor that could keep you laughing for endless moments but her sentimental side could melt your heart just the same. Above all, she was a very proud single mother and was very much dedicated to her son Mike. Prior to her marriage to Tod, it was just Mike and Mare, and they were an inseperable team, right to the end. She lovingly was able to share in Mother's Day and Father's Day, as she played the responsible role of both to Mike growing up. A parent and son bond could not have been any stronger. In fact, she opened her house to all her son's friends growing up - she never hesitated to be the "mom" to all the kids.
She leaves behind her son, Michael (Kristin) Seveigny of Mansfield; grandchildren, Michael Seveigny, and Ethan and Aidan Rogers; a special granddaughter whom she helped raise, Danielle (Chris) Miller; great grandchildren, Leah, Parker, and Casper Miller; a grandson Aiden Metcalfe; her brothers, Roger (Wendy) Eddleblute, Rodney (Sue) Eddleblute, and Ronald (Debbie) Eddleblute all of Mansfield; her sisters, Carolyn (Mike) Grieves of Yorktown, Indiana and Nancy Eddleblute Pohll of Snohomish, Washington; and many loved nieces and nephews. Marilyn also leaves behind a big piece of her life in her beloved dog, Cooper, a pet who opened Marilyn's eyes to the love a pet can share with it's owner. She also leaves behind many dear friends and one lifelong friend, Madeline Sauer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Tod Newton Metcalfe.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ontario United Methodist Church in honor of Marilyn. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Metcalfe family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com