Mansfield - Marinda Hamilton, 63, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday evening, November 15, 2020, at her home. She was born February 7, 1957, in Louisa, Kentucky, one of eight children of the late Charlie and Edna (Thompson) Hunt.
A feisty, strong willed woman, she could be a bit stubborn and loved to tease others and be teased by them. She lived in Ohio since the age of 2, and for over 30 years in the medical field. Marinda was a generous and trustworthy woman who would defend her family diligently. She loved spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. She could be found lovingly tending to her flowers and playing Wii bowling. Singing gospel and country music was her passion. Marinda's favorite holiday was Christmas and she relished all the aspects of the holiday: decorations, meals and time spent with family and friends.
Marinda is survived by three daughters, Betty (Robert) Jewell, Patty Hunt, and Tammy (Kelly) Robertson; five grandchildren, Samantha Jewell, Chelsey Jewell, Kelsey Jewell, Marinda Swartz and Zorey Robertson; three great-grandchildren, Damian Jewell, John Robert Jewell and Maddie Mae Swartz; three sisters, Patty Thompson, Linda Eubanks and Betty Shepard; a brother, Paul Hunt Kegley; a sister-in-law, Wanda Hunt; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Conrad "Rusty" Hamilton; one granddaughter, Zoey Robertson; two brothers, Charles "Todank" Hunt and Paul "Cush" Hunt; a sister, Stella Henderson; three brothers-in-law, Sherman Henderson, Lawrence Thompson and Therman Jr. Shepard; a niece, Virginia Williams; and two nephews, Robert Thompson and Danny Ray Hunt.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Chaplain Dan Clouse will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Springmill Cemetery near her family who have gone before her.
