Marisue Blevins
Mansfield - Marisue Blevins, age 73, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on July 30, 2020.
Marisue was the beloved mother to Lloyd (L.T.) and Richard Blevins, and a loving and caring grandma to Remington, Grace and Colton Blevins.
Marisue worked as an LPN since 1981 at Mansfield General Hospital, The Ohio State Reformatory and Westminster Thurber of Columbus. Marisue worked as an RN Since 1995 at New Albany Care Center and finished her last 12 years at The Ohio State Medical Center as a Maternal Newborn Nurse.
She is survived by her son Lloyd (L.T.), daughter-in-law Marinda and three grandchildren Remington, Grace and Colton Blevins.
Marisue was preceded in death by her youngest son Richard Blevins, two brothers Edd and Larry Butler, her mother Madge Tabor Butler and father Madison Butler.
A Homecoming Celebration will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 4-6 pm at the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, 2553 Lexington Avenue, Mansfield. A time of remembrance honoring Marisue Blevins will follow at 6pm.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Christian Appalachian Project, P.O. Box 55911, Lexington, KY 4055-5911
