Mansfield - On July 10, 2019, Jesus told Marjorie Ann Craft Keaton, "Today you will be with me in paradise." He then took her home to Heaven after 87 years and 9 months. Marjorie was born October 8, 1931 in Salt Lick, Kentucky. She grew up in Portsmouth, Ohio and graduated from Clay High School in Portsmouth. Everyone who met her realized immediately her deep faith and devotion to the Lord. Her greatest calling was that of being a Mom and Mamaw. She was preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Lela Craft; one son, Donald J. Keaton, Jr.; and the father of her children, Donald J. Keaton, Sr. She is survived by her sons, Edward S. (Lynn) Keaton of Mansfield, OH, Michael D. (Helen) Keaton of Henderson, KY, and Mark A. Keaton of Mansfield, OH; daughters, Melissa G. (Alan) Norder of Center Point, IN, and Lynette C. (Tim) Glorioso of Perrysburg, OH; grandchildren, Erin Watterson, Kelly McCollester, Nicholas Keaton, Lucas Keaton, Anna Buerkey, Kristin Keaton, Carestin Cullman, Anthony Glorioso, Karrah Keaton, Mikeala Robertson, Cody Norder, and Jessie Norder; and nine great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in Mansfield, Ohio at a later date.
Published in the News Journal on July 16, 2019
