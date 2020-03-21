|
|
Marjorie Anne Seiss
Ashland - Marjorie Anne Seiss, 73, of Ashland, passed away March 20, 2020 at her residence. She was born January 16, 1947 in Mansfield, Ohio, and was the daughter of Robert Mahlon and Marjorie Anne (Urich) Saltzgaber.
Anne graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1965. She went on to finish her bachelors degree at the Ohio State University and her masters at Ashland Theological Seminary. Anne was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. She was a first grade teacher at Roseland Elementary in Mansfield. She was a preschool teacher at First English Lutheran Church and was the Director of the preschool at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Anne is survived by her husband, David L. Seiss; her daughter, Elizabeth (Rick) Harpster; and grandchildren, Grace and Justin Keets and Riley Harpster. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert M. Saltzgaber Jr.
Private family services will be held, followed by burial in Imhoff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Mifflin Volunteer Fire Department, 114 S. Ohio Street Ashland, Ohio 44805. The Ashland Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Seiss family.
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020