Marjorie Catherine Smotherman
Mansfield - Marjorie Catherine Smotherman, 95, of Mansfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 8, 2019. She was born January 18, 1924, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Grady and Flora (Smith) Smotherman.
After attending Mansfield Senior High School, her working career upon graduation was generally in the field of bookkeeping for several Mansfield companies, as was the career of her twin sister, Harriett (Smotherman) Shellhaas. Both sisters also worked for a time at the Mansfield State Reformatory. While there, Marjorie was promoted to working in an area of the reformatory which required her to take a handgun training course. It was said by her boss that she was very proficient at hitting the target.
First Alliance Church of Mansfield was Marjorie's church home for many years, where she served faithfully in the nursery for more than four decades. She was also an active and integral part of the church congregation, attending weekly prayer meetings, helping transport others to services, and constantly visiting those confined to nursing homes. She was also secretary for one of the pastors for a time.
Marjorie was the main breadwinner in her home, taking care of her mother, grandmother, and an elderly family friend who had Alzheimer's disease. Her mother continued to live with Marjorie until she passed away.
In her later years, Marjorie kept busy with the senior group of the church, sewing bandages to send to hospitals in Africa. She was devoted to serving God and was active in the Senior Group at New Liberty Baptist Church and her Bible study group at Primrose Retirement Community, both located in Mansfield.
Marjorie enjoyed gardening, raising various fruits and vegetables which she often gave away to family members and friends. She shared her newspapers with neighbors, and hired a young man who needed to earn money for college. She also enjoyed travelling with her sister, Virginia Smotherman, of San Francisco, California. The pair often visited relatives in Tennessee, as well as making long-distance trips to Australia and Alaska.
She was a true follower of Jesus Christ, putting her faith into practice daily, being helpful to others whether it was convenient or required patience. She will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish Marjorie's memory are her sister, Virginia Smotherman of California and many nephews and nieces including: Charlotte (Larry) Davenport of Florida; Caroline Rice of New Jersey; Esther (Edward) Glenn of Mansfield; Ruth Johnston of Arizona; Janice (Chip) Gross of Fredericktown; Jim (Sue) Shellhaas of Cleveland; Jon (Nancy) Shellhaas of Pennsylvania; Jerry (Gwen) Shellhaas of Columbus; Ted (Martha) Schmidt of Arizona; Diana Draper of Arizona; Gail (Jack) Oxford of Arizona; and many beloved children of her nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters: Nellie Johnston, Eudie Schmidt, and her twin sister Harriett Shellhaas.
Marjorie will be laid to rest at Mansfield Memorial Park in a private family service in late May.
Memorial contributions may be made to: International Friendships Inc., c/o Jerry Shellhaas, PO Box 82416, Columbus, OH 43202-0416; George and Debbie Bender, Wycliffe Bible Translators, PO Box 628200, Orlando, FL 32862-8200; Servants in Fellowship, Attn, The Bensons, PO Box 227, Fredericktown, OH 43019, or Evangelism Resources, 425 Epworth Ave, Wilmore, KY 40390-1191.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 17, 2019