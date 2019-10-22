Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Ellen Owens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Ellen Owens Obituary
Marjorie Ellen Owens

Mansfield - Marjorie Ellen Owens, 93, of Mansfield, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Marjorie was born on January 27, 1926 in Greenup, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Earl and Bessie (Obsorn) Greathouse.

Marjorie was a woman of faith, and was a member of Abundant Life Tabernacle. She had a great love for her family but her grandchildren were very much her pride and joy. Marjorie enjoyed walking, crocheting, doing crossword and word search puzzles.

She leaves behind her daughter, Juda (Bud) Rigney of Ashland, Kentucky; her sons, Lonnie Damron of St. John, Indiana and Cecil (Deborah) Damron of Mansfield; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Elizabeth Smith of Columbus, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Roger Damron; her second husband, Jack Neal Owens; her brothers, Elmer, Raymond, Henry, Denny, Jimmy, and Ray Greathouse; and her sister, Louise Hayslip.

A graveside service will be held at Mansfield Cemetery on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2:30 pm, conducted by Pastor Danny Henry. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the . The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family of Marjorie Owens.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now