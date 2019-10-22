|
|
Marjorie Ellen Owens
Mansfield - Marjorie Ellen Owens, 93, of Mansfield, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Marjorie was born on January 27, 1926 in Greenup, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Earl and Bessie (Obsorn) Greathouse.
Marjorie was a woman of faith, and was a member of Abundant Life Tabernacle. She had a great love for her family but her grandchildren were very much her pride and joy. Marjorie enjoyed walking, crocheting, doing crossword and word search puzzles.
She leaves behind her daughter, Juda (Bud) Rigney of Ashland, Kentucky; her sons, Lonnie Damron of St. John, Indiana and Cecil (Deborah) Damron of Mansfield; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Elizabeth Smith of Columbus, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Roger Damron; her second husband, Jack Neal Owens; her brothers, Elmer, Raymond, Henry, Denny, Jimmy, and Ray Greathouse; and her sister, Louise Hayslip.
A graveside service will be held at Mansfield Cemetery on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2:30 pm, conducted by Pastor Danny Henry. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the . The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family of Marjorie Owens.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019