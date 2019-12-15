Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:30 PM
Franklin Cemetery
Mansfield, OH
Marjorie L. "Margie" Morrow


1926 - 2019
Marjorie L. "Margie" Morrow Obituary
Marjorie "Margie" L. Morrow

Mansfield - Marjorie "Margie" L. Morrow, 93, of Mansfield, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Winchester Terrace Nursing Home. Margie was born on March 10, 1926 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of William and Lois (Pittenger) Shoup.

Margie was a wonderful wife, devoted mother, and loving grandmother. Laughter was very much a part of Margie's life as she had an ornery side and loved jokes. She loved being active, she enjoyed bowling on Thursday mornings and was a member of the YMCA, doing water aerobics three times a week. Margie also had great talent as a seamstress and made clothes and toys for her grandchildren. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Left to cherish many fun memories are a special daughter-in-law, Judy J. Uhde; her sons, Steven (Linda) Morrow and Jeff (Debi) Morrow; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joan and Dick Morrow; sister-in-law, Linda Wallis; special niece, Pat Anthony; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend from church, Ruth Schindler. In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Roger H. Morrow; her son, Jim Morrow; and her siblings, Mildred Shoup, Robert Shoup, Treva Savene, and William Shoup.

A special thank you for the loving, compassionate and exceptional care provided to Margie by North Central Ohio Hospice, Winchester Terrace and Mansfield Place.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. in Franklin Cemetery, Mansfield, Ohio. Please consider making a memorial contribution in Margie's honor to North Central Ohio Hospice. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Morrow family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
