Marjorie Sutton Dickinson
Mansfield, OH - Marjorie Sutton Dickinson of Durango, CO, formerly of Chicago, IL, Mansfield, OH, and Huntsville, AR, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, peacefully, under hospice care, at her home of the past two years, the Cottonwood Inn Extended Care Center.
In Mansfield, Marjorie was Kingwood Center librarian from 1968 to 1982. She was the widow of Arthur Taylor Dickinson, Jr., who was Richland County Public Library Director from 1964 until his untimely death on September 4, 1977, 43 years earlier on the same date.
She was born February 19, 1931 to the late Keith and Doris Sutton, at their small farm in the northwest Arkansas Ozarks. She graduated with a degree in history from the University of Arkansas, 1952, then earned a Master of Arts at the Graduate Library School, University of Chicago, in 1955. At Chicago, she met Mr. Dickinson, also a student in the library school. Marrying in 1954, they moved to Mansfield with jobs as reference librarians at the Public Library. From 1958 to 1968, Marjorie stayed home to raise their two sons. She was an avid flower and vegetable gardener.
She managed Kingwood Center's botanical and horticultural library, helped organize Kingwood's many shows and exhibits, and edited the newsletter. From 1972 to 1982, she was permanent secretary of the Council on Botanical and Horticultural Libraries. In that role, she met Ian MacPhail, of the Morton Arboretum, Lisle, IL, fellow board member, who became the second great love of her life after a memorable Council field trip to Rocky Mountain National Park in 1979.
After leaving Kingwood, she worked short-term at the Mansfield News Journal to archive the collection of late columnist Virgil Stansfield. With Ian MacPhail, she published several bibliographic research papers on early botanists in America and the natural history activities centered in New Harmony, IN, in the early 1800s.
Moving to Chicago in 1992, she continued to enjoy travel (many family reunions), and followed her passion for classical music, art, and theater by frequent attendance of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Chicago Lyric Opera, and the Art Institute of Chicago, among many.
She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas Dickinson and Sue Defenbaugh, Boulder, CO, and Philip and Denise Dickinson, Durango, CO; grandchildren Eli Dickinson, Santa Fe, NM, and Molly Dickinson, Durango, CO; brothers Max Sutton (Claire) and Bill Sutton (Patty), all of Fayetteville, AR; stepmother Shirley Sutton, Bentonville, AR; and many step-siblings, cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by Mr. MacPhail and sister, Jean Rumsey (Charles) of Stephens Point, WI.
A post-pandemic memorial gathering with family will be held later. Contributions in her memory may be made to any of the above-mentioned organizations, to the American Lung Association
, or to your favorite worthy cause. We also thank the Hood Mortuary, Durango, CO.