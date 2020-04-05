|
Marjorie Swank
Bellville - Marjorie Emma Swank went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was 95. She was born on July 31, 1924, in Shauck, Ohio to parents James Huvler and Alice Burson. She graduated from Bellville High School with the class of 1942.
On March 14, 1942, she married Dory Swank and they resided their entire married life in Butler, Ohio. Dory and Margie spent 67 wonderful years together until he passed away on December 3, 2009.
Marjorie was a charter member of Clear Fork Alliance Church where she often volunteered to work in the nursery. She was also a member of the Butler Homemaker's Club and the book club from her church. She enjoyed gardening and nature and was an avid reader. Margie loved spending time with her family and loved Raymond's homemade ice cream.
She is survived by her son Kenneth Swank and Raymond (Donale) Swank; daughters Shirley Sargent and Sandra (Joe) Zagone; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson, 1 great-great-granddaughter on the way and sister Janet Page.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by brothers Stanley Burson, Doug Burson and Roger Burson, sister Jean Phillips and daughter-in-law Linda Swank.
A private family graveside service will be held Monday, April 6, 2020, at 2 pm at Owl Creek Cemetery. Pastor Mike Stine will officiate. For friends and family at home, services will be live-streamed through the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home Facebook page (www.facebook.com/BellvilleSFH/) and will be available to watch later on the Snyder Funeral Home website.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Margie's church in her memory: Clear Fork Alliance Church, 1008 OH-97, Bellville, OH 44813
A celebration of life service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020