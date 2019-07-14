|
|
Mark A. Wolford
Shelby - Mark A. Wolford age 74, resident of Shelby, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
Born February 19, 1945 in Shelby to George and mary Faye (Schooley) Wolford, he had been a life long Shelby resident. A 1963 graduate of Shelby High School, Mark had served his Country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War era. He had worked as a welder at Galion Iron Works for several years before working as the Road Maintenance Supervisor for Sharon Township, where he retired in 1994 after 10 years.
Mark was a member of the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Shelby, the American Legion O'Brian Post #326, Ontario VFW post #7651 and the Shelby Moose Lodge #422.
He was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed following the Cleveland Indians and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Mark cherished the time he spent with his father-in-law Lawrence, doing yard work, and helping him in the garden and garage. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Janice (Biglin) Wolford, whom he wed September 26, 1970; three children Brad Wolford of Shelby, Jodi Wolford of Johnstown, Kevin (Kathryn) Wolford of Canal Winchester; one grandson Henry Wolford; two siblings Pat (Mark) White of Lancaster, Donald (Linn) Wolford of Florence, OR and father-in-law Lawrence Biglin of Shelby; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law Mary Alice Biglin and nephew Scott Wolford.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, A prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM. A funeral mass will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, from the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Shelby. Father Chris Mileski will officiate with interment held in the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Published in the News Journal on July 14, 2019