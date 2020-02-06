|
|
Mark Carver
Bellville - Mark Carver passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Licking Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. He was 50.
He was born March 13, 1969 in Mansfield and was graduated from Clear Fork High School in 1987. Mark was on the varsity baseball and wrestling teams. Later, he played softball with a team from work.
Marked worked at Newman Technologies and also Tyco Electronics.
Described as funny and creative, Mark enjoyed camping, fishing and golf. He enjoyed riding quads and dirt biking.
He is survived by his wife Rhonda (Kochheiser) Carver of Bellville, son who was the light of Mark's life, Travis Carver. Mark began so many stories with the phrase, "Me and Trav…" Also surviving are Travis' siblings Tyler Barley and Tawny Farragher; step children Jamie Lorentz, Amanda Lorentz (James Huffman), Amber Kochheiser; 8 step grandchildren Austin, Kylie, Keegan, Andrew, Aiden, Kaydence, Gavin, Savannah; a brother and sister-in-law Marlin (Bridgett) Carver of Bellville; nieces Morgan and Kelsey Carver along with numerous extended family and friends.
Mark was preceded in death by his mother Nancy (Carver) Stewart.
Friends may call Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2-4 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Donations in honor of Mark may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio.
