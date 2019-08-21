|
Mark E. Fry
Bellville - Mark E. Fry fell asleep in death, Monday, August 19, 2019 unexpectedly in his home. He was 61.
He was born May 10, 1958 in Mansfield to parents Walter Eugene "Gene" & Mildred (Hardman) Fry. He graduated from Clear Fork high school with the class of 1976.
A young lady named Jeanette Merrell caught his eye and the couple married on January 26, 1985. Mark was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and was currently serving as an elder in the Mount Vernon, Ohio congregation and served his God faithfully his whole life. He demonstrated a self-sacrificing, willing spirit, giving his all to his worship of Jehovah God and His will. For several years he served as the sound overseer at conventions and assisted at assemblies and Kingdom Halls. He especially enjoyed helping people learn about the Bible.
Mark worked for the phone company since he was 18 years old, where he worked for over 43 years. He was an PBX installer and technician.
Mark liked to farm and was proud that he could continue his parents and grandparents tradition. He loved being on the tractor plowing and tending to his fields as well as taking care of the Black Angus cows that he had. He always enjoyed attending the Bellville Street Fair tractor pulls.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years Jeanette Fry of Bellville; sister Maureen (Greg) Jackson of Brunswick; nephews Shaun (Alexis) Jackson of Ravenna and Shane (Breana) Jackson of Ravenna; along with extended family from Richland and Ashland County.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held this Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Great Room in the Mount Vernon Developmental Center (1250 Vernonview Dr, Mt Vernon) where friends may call from 3-4 p.m. The memorial service will begin at 4 p.m.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 21, 2019