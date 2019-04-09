Mark Freeman



Bellville - Mark Saul Freeman, age 78, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the Arbors at Mifflin following an extended illness.



He was born September 18, 1940 in Bellville to parents Glenn P. & Doris O. (Saul) Freeman. He was the 1959 Class President of Bellville High School where he played football and upon graduation, he proudly joined the US Navy. There he learned to be a fireman in the boiler house and he continued as a boilerman with General Motors where he worked for 39 years until retiring.



At a singles dance he met a beautiful young lady named Linda Myers and the pair married on December 12, 1983. Together they had 31 wonderful years of marriage until she passed away in 2015. They are now dancing in heaven.



Mark was an excellent cook and specialties included: huge pancakes, biscuits & gravy (for the grandkids), beef & noodles, pork chop, Swiss steak, and he oversaw several chili cook-off competitions. He was an avid collector of model airplanes, model trains, and Pinocchio figures. Mark loved to attend his grandkids sporting events and will be remembered for his very distinct and infectious laughter.



Mark was a member of Crossroads Community Church where he and Linda used to run the café, the Grange (#251 Local, Pamona, Ohio State, and National chapters), and the American Legion Post #535 of Bellville.



He is survived by his daughter Jodi Squires (Bill Rinehart) of Mansfield; step-children Chris Myers of Mansfield, Suzette Thornton of Mansfield, and Mike (Darlene) Myers of Bellville; 19 grandchildren including granddaughter and caregiver Jennifer Montgomery; 14 great-grandchildren including his namesake Landon Saul Dulaney; sisters-in-law Judith Freeman and Louise Yoccheim; numerous nieces and nephews including a special niece Gail (Mike) Hreha of Fairport Harbor; and his dear dog Saulty.



In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his wife Linda Freeman; siblings Ruth E. (Gerald) Snavely, Helen M. (Russell) Miller, Dorothy J. (Vincent) Spencer, John R. (Lena) Freeman, and Truman P. Freeman; brother-in-law Bruce Yoccheim; and stepson-in-law John Thornton.



His family will receive friends 2-6 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where his funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Pastor Ron Biddle will officiate and burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery with military honors performed by American Legion Post #535 of Bellville.



Published in the News Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019