Lexington - Mark G. Miller, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following a long illness. He was 93.



He was born March 20, 1926 in Oak Hill, West Virginia to the late Francis D. and Julia V. (Matney) Miller.



A World War II U.S. Navy veteran, Mark served nearly 3 years in the Pacific Theater and American Theater and saw combat.



Mark worked at Dominion Electric for over 25 years until they closed and also worked for Pringle Trucking and Weekley's in Butler.



On September 2, 1960 he married Barbara Spain with whom he celebrated nearly 60 years together.



A longtime Butler and Bellville resident Mark enjoyed hunting all kinds of game including, deer, turkey, quail and rabbit. Handy, he enjoyed working with his hands and tools, mostly woodworking and mechanics. He was a member of the NRA, Teamsters Union, and American Legion #535 in Bellville.



He is survived by his wife Barbara Miller of Lexington, children Michael and Kim Miller of Columbus, Laura and David McCall of Worthington, and Scott and Susi Miller of Grandview Heights; a son-in-law Glen Shisler of Mansfield; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren with another due in just a few weeks; sisters Marilyn and Art Coon, and Gilda Collins all of Bellville; a sister-in-law Norma Miller of Butler; and extended family and friends.



In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his daughter Jeannie Shisler in 2017, a sister and brother-in-law Alma and Ed Louria and brothers Richard and Gene Miller.



A graveside service will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at 3 pm in Bellville Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post #535. Pastor Ken Kinley will speak. Following the service, the family will receive friends in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home from 4- 6 pm.



In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorial contributions to the Butler Clearfork Adult Center or the Lexington Senior Civic Center.



In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorial contributions to the Butler Clearfork Adult Center or the Lexington Senior Civic Center.