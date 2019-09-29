|
|
Mark Grace
Mansfield - Mark Alan GRACE, 56, passed this life on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the home of his parents after a sudden illness.
Mr. Grace was born on Thursday, May 30, 1963 to Ted and Linda (Lawson) Grace in Mansfield and was life resident. Mark was a member of the Madison High School graduating class of 1981. He was employed with OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital for the past 37 years. Living a simple life anytime you saw Mark, he was either in his hospital scrubs or a pair of sweats with a sport jersey from his collection which he enjoyed.
In addition to his parents Ted and Linda Grace, Mark is also survived by a son: Jordan Grace, Tennesse; sister: Laurel (Douglas) Dollison, Holland; 3 aunts: Cheryl Chia-kur, and Gina Armstrong, Mansfield, and Donna Harper, Dayton, uncle: Frank (Jeanne) Lawson, Mansfield; 5 cousins: Elizabeth 'Lynn" Taylor, Kevin Grace, A'doo Chia-kur, Mansfield, Brittnay Lawson, Columbus, and Yima Chia-kur, Costa Rica.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Williams Funeral Services with Pastor Mark Cobb of the Providence Baptist Church officiating. Friends may call at the chapel one hour prior beginning at 10:00 AM till time of service. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery.
Friends are invited to leave words of encouragement and comfort for the family at www.williamsfuneralservices.com.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 29, 2019