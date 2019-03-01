|
Mark Grassman
- - One week after celebrating his 36th birthday with family, our beloved son Mark was taken away too soon from his earthly home. We were so blessed to have him in our lives. There is great comfort in knowing he was a Christian, now has his wings and is with the Lord in Heaven. Mark died unexpectedly at Ohio Health in Mansfield on 2-26-2019 due to a massive heart attack.
Born on February 21, 1983 to Jeff and Kathy (Somerlade) Grassman, Mark would become the boy whose infectious smile drew people to him, and grew in to the man friends of all ages treasured. Mark would drop what he was doing to help anyone, always with a joyful attitude.
Mark graduated from Hillsdale High School in 2001, and from The Ohio State University ATI Campus in Wooster, with an associate's degree in turf management. He worked at Ashland Country Club Golf Course after college, later earning his insurance license, working for Hall-Kadey Insurance Agency. The last 12 years Mark was employed with UPS in Mansfield, and was a driver in the Ashland area.
Sports brought joy from childhood through high school and his interests continued to grow in recent years as he developed a passion for hunting, especially with friend Craig, fishing with girlfriend Chelsea, and spending time outdoors. He loved spending time with grandparents. Friends enjoyed laughter-filled moments with "Grass" who cultivated long friendships with compassion and genuine interest in others.
In October 2018, Mark was proud to have been inducted in to the Ashland County Sports Hall of Fame with his "basketball brothers" of the 2001 Hillsdale High School basketball team. His teammates will forever remember Mark as the 3-point-shooter who saved a perfect season, always bringing his best with a great smile, a carefree attitude and an infectious laugh.
Mark found great pride and joy in his little niece Raya, made evident in his gift of diamond earrings on her 1st birthday. He loved sparking her sassy spirit and then sending her home with his brother, Joel and sister-in-law, Amber.
Mark grew up in the church, and continued to attend Sunday services at Wooster Grace.
He is survived by his parents, Jeff and Kathy Somerlade Grassman of Jeromesville, his brother Joel (Amber) Grassman of Dalton, his princess niece, Raya Grassman, his girlfriend, Chelsea Stuhldreher and her son, Drew, his maternal grandmother, Virginia Somerlade of Jeromesville, his paternal grandparents, Delroy and Linda Grassman of Wooster, and numerous, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Carl Somerlade.
Services will be 2:00 PM Saturday March 2, 2019 at Fickes Funeral Home in Jeromesville. Burial will be in Jeromesville Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.fickesfuneralhome.com
Mark, your family loves you dearly and will greatly miss you.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 1, 2019